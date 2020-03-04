Makayla Marr.jpg

Makayla “Kayla” Marr

 Provided by Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Makayla Marr, who goes by "Kayla," according to a press release.

She was last known to be in the Stokesdale area on March 1. Marr is a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall, the release said. 

Officials say she has an undercut hairstyle: Her hair is shaved from the back of her neck to around the top of her head, and the long part of hair is usually worn in a bun showing the cut. 

Anyone who knows of Marr's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff's office at 336-641-3355. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments