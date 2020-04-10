Breaking
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PERSON, GRANVILLE, VANCE, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, ALAMANCE, ORANGE AND DURHAM COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
