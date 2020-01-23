GREENSBORO — Andrew Depew’s 34-year history of attending the U.S. Figure Skating Championships started with a thrown sock.
“I think we were tired of listening to the announcers on TV,” said Depew of Las Vegas. “I was folding laundry, socks, I think, and I threw a sock at the TV and I said ‘shut up’ (to the TV).
“My wife said, ‘Well, why don't we go in person then if it bothers you that much?” recalled Depew, who was living in Seattle at the time.
That was 1987, and Depew and his wife have been regulars every year.
“It’s fun to get together with people of like interests and talk about what we’ve been doing ... over the year,” the Vietnam veteran said.
The couple is among dozens of “superfans” who drive and fly long distances to take a seat for the sport’s storied competition, which is being held this week at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Many recall watching today’s — and in some cases yesterday’s — stars when they were just starting out.
A co-worker of Depew’s in Seattle once invited him to watch his daughter skate.
“So I started going to little local competitions to see the little girl skate," Depew recalled.
That "little girl" was Rosalynn Sumners, who went on to win three national championships, a world championship and a silver medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.
“A lot of the kids we used to watch are now coaches here or parents of the skaters,” Depew explained. “And it’s kind of worked itself in a way where I feel a part of something. I feel like they’re my kids.”
One cadre of fans — they call themselves the Splinter Group — purchase group tickets and blocks of hotel rooms for each skating event, which can also include the World Figure Skating Championships and some regional competitions.
Doug Linneman, the group’s “ringleader” and chief planner, said he started going to the nationals in 2005 and “just started meeting people that are now in our group.”
“You’re sitting next to a couple of people and they’re traveling with a couple of people and ... then they knew a couple of people" and so on, Linneman said.
“It’s much more fun sitting next to people you know than strangers, but we were all strangers in the beginning and met along the way."
The Splinter Group, which numbered about 10 in 2009, has grown to about 35 now from across the country — with 27 making the trip this year.
“Some of the people skated. Some of the people never skated,” Linneman said of its members. “But we all, along the way somewhere in our youth, had an interest and a passion for skating, which kind of bonds us.”
Joan Josephson, 84, is one of the Splinter Group's early members. "The first one I went to was the World (Figure Skating Championships) in 1987 in Cincinnati," said Josephson, who still ice dances. "I've been all over the world. I've been to Tokyo. I've been all over Europe."
Gerrie Wszolek, another Splinter Group member, doesn’t skate now, but did so on ponds in her youth.
Going to the Ice Capades and watching competitions on TV got her hooked — she’s been going to the national competitions since 1992.
“It’s not a cheap sport, as a spectator,” the Hainesport, N.J., resident said. “And if you’re staying in a hotel and paying airfare, you really have to be a diehard fan.”
She and four others she’s met through the Splinter Group also get together during the summer for trips unrelated to skating.
“That’s just a fun weekend,” Wszolek said.
There are local super fans as well.
Mel Umbarger and her husband take a week of vacation from work so they can attend all the events when the championships come to town.
“Having it in Greensboro is amazing,” she said.
The Greensboro couple have attended all three of the championships that have been held here — 2011, 2015 and this year.
“It’s just a completely different thing to see (live) how much athleticism it takes to do the things they do,” said Umbarger, 40.
And she enjoys being able to meet the stars in person.
“The people who you know in ice skating are really accessible at these events," Umbarger explained. "I met Peggy Fleming and Brian Boitano just sitting at a table giving out autographs.”
She was initially hesitant to ask her husband if he wanted to go because it was a bit pricey for the week.
“He’s actually as much of a skating fan as I am. I just lucked out with that,” she said.
