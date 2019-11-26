Hashim Saleh, who led the oldest professional African-American dance and drumming group in North Carolina, died Monday after a sudden illness.
Saleh was 72.
“He loved the arts and he loved young people and expressing himself in whatever way he could,” Mabel Robinson, a close friend and former artistic director of the N.C. Black Repertory Company, said.
Saleh was the longtime artistic director of Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble, a group of dancers and drummers that performed at major black cultural events, including the National Black Theatre Festival. For many years during the festival, Saleh played African drums with others near the corner of North Cherry and West Fourth streets near the Marriott.
The sounds of their African drumming filled downtown streets during the National Black Theatre Festival.
Saleh called the place they played Holy Ground, according to a 2007 article in the News & Record.
“If you lose your culture,” he said in the article, “you’re dead.”
For more than 40 years, African culture lived and thrived in Winston-Salem every time Saleh placed his hands on an African drum or taught young people, those who knew him said Tuesday.
“He was always teaching and giving,” Robinson said.
Saleh was born in Bronx, N.Y., and moved to Winston-Salem in the 1970s. Famed dancer Amatullah Saleem founded the Otesha Dance and Music Ensemble in 1972.
The ensemble taught Afro-modern and jazz dance to young black students and traveled across North Carolina, according to a 2010 Winston-Salem Journal profile of Saleem.
It didn’t take long before Saleh became a part of Otesha and he eventually took over as artistic director when Saleem moved back to New York to take care of her mother in 1986.
Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, whose late husband, Larry Leon Hamlin, founded the National Black Theatre Festival in 1989, said Saleh coordinated Otesha’s participation in the National Black Theatre Festival’s opening gala.
“He would come to the office three weeks before the festival,” Sprinkle-Hamlin, now executive producer of the festival, said. “He would get drummers and dancers not only from this area but from Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. He had connections all over the East Coast.”
Felicia Piggott-Long, an organizer of the annual city-wide Kwanzaa celebration, said Saleh was visible in the community and always professional.
“Where history and culture meet, you’ll probably see the Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble,” she said.
“I certainly have to say that Hashim Saleh has done his work.”
She quoted a scripture from the Bible that says: “Work while it’s day for when night comes, no man can work.”
Piggott-Long called Saleh a warrior and a teacher who dedicated his life to bringing young people along.
Iman Khalid Griggs said he and Saleh met soon after Saleh moved here from New York and they bonded over Islam and their passion for social justice activism. Saleh became involved in the Winston-Salem Improvement Association and supported the efforts to exonerate the late Darryl Hunt. Hunt was exonerated in 2004 for the murder of Deborah Sykes, a copy editor for the now-closed afternoon newspaper The Sentinel. Hunt died in 2016.
Griggs said Saleh had a tremendous impact in Winston-Salem, especially in the arena of culture. He said Saleh was “committed to helping to develop that connection between African and African-American people and sharing cultural experiences with everyone.”
Piggott-Long said Saleh has left a great legacy.
“That drumbeat will ring forever in our spirits,” she said.
