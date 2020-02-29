Harold Ray Crews, the Walkertown lawyer who helped lead the state chapter of a white supremacist group, has temporarily lost his law license for failing to cooperate with an investigation into his handling of client funds.
The N.C. State Bar suspended Crews’ law license on Friday. The State Bar’s Disciplinary Hearing Commission heard Crews’ case on Friday morning. Crews did not appear at the hearing.
Crews was supposed to appear and explain why he should not have his license suspended for failing to comply with an investigation into allegations that he mishandled client funds.
According to a petition, the State Bar audited Crews’ trust accounts in March 2018. That audit showed that Crews had not properly documented how much money was going in and out of two trust accounts he had set up at First National Bank. In fact, he had not reconciled those accounts since they were opened in 2013, the petition said.
The petition does not mention how much money was in each trust account. The State Bar gave Crews four months to demonstrate that he had fixed the problem. Crews didn’t do that, the petition said.
On Aug. 18, 2018, the State Bar filed a grievance against Crews to “address the apparent violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct stemming from the 2018 procedural audit.” Crews was served a letter of notice on June 18, 2019. The State Bar said in that letter that Crews needed to provide copies of documents from March 2018 through May 2019, proving that he had reconciled the accounts.
Crews said he needed until July 17, 2019, to provide that information. Then on July 14, 2019, he asked for more time and said he planned to hire an accountant to help him. Two days later, he provided an electronic link containing some of the trust-account information. The State Bar found problems with how he handled at least one of the accounts.
“The ‘reconciliation’ also appeared to reflect multiple instances of overdisbursements from the trust account and unidentified or unidentifiable funds,” the petition said.
Crews asked for more time, and the State Bar said it would grant his request if Crews entered into a preliminary injunction prohibiting him from handling any more trust accounts. A consent order was entered into on July 29, 2019.
The State Bar sent letters in November and December 2019 requesting Crews provide information, including all client ledgers. In its petition, the State Bar said Crews had failed to provide all the information it sought, including canceled checks, bank statements, deposit slips and documentation of wire and electronic transfers. The State Bar said Crews is required to maintain all of that information in order to comply with the Rules of Professional Conduct.
In its order on Friday, Donald C. Prentiss, the chair of the disciplinary hearing commission, found that Crews had not complied with the investigation and that his “noncompliance constitutes grounds for the suspension of his law license.”
According to an email he sent to the State Bar, Crews hasn’t been practicing law. He said he closed his law firm and has focused on document review.
Crews has served as chairman of the League of the South’s North Carolina chapter. The group, formed in 1994, promotes white Southern nationalism and was one of the white nationalist and neo-Confederate groups that participated in the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. During that rally, white nationalist James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one person and injuring more than 20.
Crews was at the rally and two months later, he got an arrest warrant from a city magistrate in Charlottesville for DeAndre Harris, a then-20-year-old black man who was severely beaten by a group of white nationalists. Crews alleged that Harris had hit him in the face with a flashlight. Harris was eventually acquitted of the assault charge. Three men were convicted of beating Harris.
Crews has not commented publicly about the investigation or his ties to white supremacist groups. Earlier this month, both his office and home phone numbers appeared to be disconnected. In 2017, he declined to speak with a Winston-Salem Journal reporter, telling the reporter to “go away.”
