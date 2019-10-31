Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Tarribean Roberts (left) zips up her cousin, Marquise Crosby, Jr.'s, 2, dragon costume before trick-or-treating at Winston-Salem State University's Community Ram-O-Lantern on Thursday on campus at WSSU in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem State University students Ikia Shepherd (from left), Nyria Barham and Kirsten Jeffries, dressed as the three blind mice, encourage a trick-or-treater to dance with them at WSSU's Community Ram-O-Lantern on Thursday on campus at WSSU in Winston-Salem.
Zadadria Clark, a senior at Winston-Salem State University, puts a pair of glasses on while trick-or-treaters try to tickle her face with a plastic skeleton hand at WSSU's Community Ram-O-Lantern on Thursday on campus at WSSU in Winston-Salem.
Ainslee Swaim, 2, dressed as a girl riding a unicorn, smiles after getting candy while trick-or-treating at Winston-Salem State University's Community Ram-O-Lantern on Thursday on campus at WSSU in Winston-Salem.
"Halloween is one of the most popular days of recognition throughout the country," Reese said. "So we thought what a better way to celebrate that and incorporate Halloween as part of our homecoming events for WSSU."
Adults and children dressed in costumes such as Superman, Wonder Woman, the Black Panther, Batman, the Incredible Hulk, witches, and princesses as they entered the Reaves Student Activity Center. Some played with Hula-Hoops while others played Twister, checkers and Uno. At some stations, student volunteers distributed candy to the children.
Kendra Morgan, a 2009 WSSU graduate, escorted her daughter, Serenity, 6, and her son, Shaun, 8, to the event.
"My kids like Halloween," said Morgan, a Winston-Salem attorney. "They have been talking about this event all week."
Josue and Tandice Jean Baptiste, who live in Advance, brought their 3-year-old daughter, Violet, to the Halloween event.
Tandice Jean Bapiste, a 2004 WSSU graduate, said that her family attended the festivities to support the university.
"It's safe, and it's indoors," Jean Baptiste said. "It's another opportunity for the alumni to bring their children so they can be part of the WSSU experience."
Many parents and relatives took videos and photographs of their children in costume. Many boys and girls chased each other and danced in the center's gym during the event.
Romain Melvin, a WSSU senior from Fayetteville, and Alexandria Colson, a WSSU senior from Rock Hill, S.C., served as volunteers at the event.
"I love kids, and I love Halloween," said Melvin, who is majoring in mass communications. "It's a perfect combination."
Colson, a nursing major, said she is studying to become a pediatric nurse.
"I like being around kids," Colson said.
Ida Staton, who lives in Bethel in Pitt County, said she traveled four hours on a bus to attend the event at WSSU.
"My daughter was telling me about this event, and the Zeta Phi Beta step show on Friday," Staton said. "By 7 p.m. Saturday, I will be on a bus, heading back home."
Alex Payne, 13, a student at Paisley IB Magnet School, shot basketballs at a small goal with other children. Alex wore a Carolina Panthers aqua blue jersey with Cam Newton's last name.
Alex said that Newton, the Panthers quarterback, is his favorite player.
Angela Blue, an university program specialist in WSSU's Division of Student Affairs, also displayed the Halloween spirit. Blue wore a plastic bloody ax on the top of her head.
Blue said she was depicting a character in a horror movie.
"I was the wrong place and the wrong time," Blue said.
Amy Black of Walkertown brought her son, Alston, 9, to the event.
"It's feel safe here, and it was good that it's indoors because of the rain," Black said. "There is a good crowd here."
