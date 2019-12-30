H. Cornell Bradley, ordained in 1969, had assignments including Church of the Epiphany Catholic Mission in Blowing Rock and St. Elizabeth in Boone.

In 2018, his religious order, the Jesuits, said he had credible allegations of abuse from the late 1960s to the early 1980s in Maryland and Washington. He was removed from ministry in 2006 and left his order in 2007.

