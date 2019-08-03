An altercation Friday evening in a parking lot resulted in the shooting of a Winston-Salem man who later turned up in the emergency department of the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.
Officers responded to the hospital at 6:22 p.m. when Deedward Devon Glenn, of the 1226 block of East 23rd Street, showed up seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
According to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department, a subsequent investigation showed that Glenn was involved in a disagreement outside a CVS Drugstore at 3186 Peters Creek Parkway.
A suspect, police said, pulled a firearm and shot Glenn before fleeing. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect, the firearm or of Glenn’s injuries.