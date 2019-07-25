Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ABOVE; Angel Fant with her daughters, Danielle Fant (left), 19, and Tenijah Fant (right), 18, at Fearless Winston-Salem. Fant and her two daughters have a fashion line, No Punching Bags, that aims to shed light on domestic violence and abuse. They went to Paris Fashion Week with their purple clothing line to symbolize domestic abuse in February. They are now trying to raise money to go to New York Fashion Week in September.
Orange is the new black for fashion designer Angel Fant as she takes a stand on the New York runway against gun violence.
The Winston-Salem mother of three will feature an all-orange collection of various tints and shades when she unveils her collection in September at Fashion Week in pursuit of change.
“Each garment in New York will represent what we think gun violence is overall and what it looks like in our world,” said Fant, noting that orange is symbolic of gun safety. “We hope we can make a difference.”
In 2015, Fant and her two daughters founded “No Punching Bags,” a fashion line that focuses on bringing awareness to domestic violence, abuse and social justice issues.
The brand for social change draws on Fant’s history as a domestic violence survivor to bring awareness to the issue and highlight resources available for those in need.
“The fashion industry is a good way to spread the message that no one should be harmed by violence in general,” Fant said. “We hope our work will inspire and empower people.”
Hand-sewn garments
Each of the 15 hand-sewn garments in their collection for the New York show will explore a different topic within the greater theme of gun violence, Fant said.
Fant is raising $4,500 for the week-long fashion show, which runs from Sept. 6 to 14, to help cover the cost of the travel and expenses for the 15 models.
The names of individual donors and business sponsors will be featured on the finale garment, she said.
“The upper part of the garment will have the businesses’ names,” Fant said of the finale dress, which is still in the works. “Then from the waist down to the ankles to the train will be the names of all the individual people who donated or gun violence victims they want to honor.”
Fant, 38, and her two daughters, Tenijah and Danielle, run the business as a three-woman team, bringing each design from an idea to life.
They divide up the work, each sewing the garments — which take up to 16 hours to create — and sometimes hand-painting designs on them as well, Fant said.
One of their previous creations includes a denim cape adorned with hand paintings of notable women, like Oprah Winfrey, Marilyn Monroe, Rosa Parks, Michelle Obama and Mary Haglund from Mary’s Gourmet Diner.
The three entrepreneurs are in the midst of creating the garments for the New York fashion show and also designing earrings and shoes to go along with the outfits.
“We start with a pen and paper and create the finished product,” said Fant, who also has a 14-year-old son. “We’ve worked so hard to make our dreams real.”
Shedding a light on domestic violence
In late February, Fant and her daughters attended Paris Fashion Week to showcase not only their designs but to bring more awareness to the issues their clothes trumpet.
The eight garments they showed in Paris were purple, the color of domestic violence awareness.
“Anyone from any background or any neighborhood can experience domestic violence,” Fant said. “I experienced domestic violence for the first time at age 17.”
As a child and into adulthood, Fant said she has been sexually, physically and verbally abused.
Fant said, on average, a person in an abusive relationship will attempt to leave seven times before finally leaving for good, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.
She said she tried to get help several times and wants to shed light on the many resources available.
Her mother is also a domestic violence survivor, Fant said, and she became her then-19-year-old single mother’s third child when she was born.
“If you look at the statistics, I wasn’t supposed to be anything. I definitely wasn’t supposed to go to Paris,” Fant said. “People like me are invisible because the whole world doesn’t know what I can do yet.”
While its sometimes felt like her life was coming apart at the seams, Fant said sewing and creating new designs in the name of a greater purpose has felt natural.
She aspired to be a fashion designer since she was in third grade, she said, and later wanted to be a model, but was told she was too short.
As she tried out different careers, putting her art to the side, she took a job as a 911 operator that she said was an eye-opening experience.
“It allowed me to see another side of the picture and made me fight harder for a lot of the views I have,” she said. “Being a 911 operator cemented the idea I wanted to help more people.”
Looking forward
Fant said she’s toyed with the idea of one day opening a design firm where her and her two daughters could focus more on the creative process and furthering their message.
It could give them an opportunity to hire struggling single mothers to help with the sewing and creation of the garments and help them become more self-reliant, she said.
The trio would also love to do work for celebrities, like Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Celine Dion, she said, to help promote awareness on a larger scale and put North Carolina on the map as a fashion capital.
“Our pieces are very unique, not an everyday type of thing,” she said. “They’re something you might wear to a formal or a ball or if you’re just very artsy.”
Fant’s oldest daughter Danielle, 19, is studying fashion design at Mars Hill University and Tenijah, 18, recently graduated high school and is studying business administration online.
The trio has been extended offers to attend upcoming fashion shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, Dallas and Australia, where they hope to explore new issues with their clothing.
“The runway gives us a much larger platform,” she said. “It’s the best way to get the message out: ‘You’re not a punching bag.’”