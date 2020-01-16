The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners may add its voice to those of other counties in support of the right to keep and bear arms. That comes after about a dozen people came to the Thursday afternoon board briefing in support of commissioners passing a resolution to that effect.
Resolution author Ralf Walters — himself a Republican running for the 10th Congressional District nomination — told commissioners that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is under threat in the state of Virginia, and that citizens here "are also concerned about developments threatening the right to bear arms."
As Walters spoke, several people in the audience stood up and held handmade signs that said "2A" inside a pink heart.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt called for the resolution to be put on the agenda for the board's next regular meeting and asked that the county attorney look over the submitted resolution then compose a resolution "we can all support."
Whisenhunt said that she had not read the group's suggested resolution and suggested she might not support all of it.
"But the one thing I can support is the guarantee to the citizens that I do support the Second Amendment," Whisenhunt said. "I would like to have it on the agenda for the next meeting."
Walters, who spoke with other Second Amendment supporters during the commissioners' public comment period, said afterward that his resolution is one that can be "palatable for all the members" of the county board and that the issue is not a Democratic or a Republican one.
The county board has a 4-3 division on party affiliation, with Republicans in the majority.
Ted Kaplan, a Democrat, asked why commissioners shouldn't support all constitutional amendments.
"I am for the second amendment, but I don't know why the comments for the proposed resolution would not be in support of all the amendments," Kaplan said. "Don't we support all of them?"
"I do," Whisenhunt responded, suggesting a little later that she doesn't favor broadening the language.
"It appears the resolution most important to the constituents is the Second Amendment, and I'd like to keep it to that," she said.
Although counties elsewhere have passed resolutions making themselves what are called "Second Amendment sanctuary" counties, Walters said his proposed resolution doesn't call for that, since, as he put it, the phrase "sanctuary" suggests a shelter for people breaking the law.
