Eviction notice
GREENSBORO — A moratorium on evictions in Guilford County has been extended to May 1.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release Wednesday the extension follows an updated order on Monday from Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court that pushes back most court business until June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogers also cited Gov. Roy Cooper's March 31 executive order in which he said he and the attorney general "strongly encourage sheriffs to delay, until regular court operations resume, the execution of any Writs of Possession," the legal documents deputies must serve to evict someone from a property.

The moratorium has been in effect since March 19, the same day Beasley issued an order limiting much of the court's work in an effort to limit in-person interactions to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. 

Rogers said he did not match the court’s June 1 date for extending most business because he wanted to “avoid unnecessary adverse consequences to landlords that might occur by locking them into” that date if conditions improved before then.

