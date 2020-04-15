Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S TONIGHT. THIS WILL RESULT IN SCATTERED AREAS OF FROST. * WHERE...WAYNE COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&