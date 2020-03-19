GREENSBORO — Guilford County has its second positive COVID-19 case, and Davidson County has reported its first positive case, health department officials in both counties announced Thursday.
The patient from Guilford County traveled to Florida with family during the first week of March and began experiencing symptoms upon their return during the second week of March, according to a news release from the Guilford County Department of Public Health.
The patient went to their primary care doctor for testing and was subsequently confirmed for novel coronavirus.
Guilford County health officials are in communication with the patient, who is in self-isolation, and trying to determine potential contacts to help reduce exposure to the public. Family members also are in quarantine at this time, the news release stated.
“In this unprecedented situation, additional positive cases are not a surprise and we expect to see more as increased testing in the community takes place," Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's interim public health director, said in a news release. "We are evaluating every positive case and will focus on contact tracing to reduce the risk of exposure to the community."
According to Guilford County health officials, there is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Guilford County. The county will not identify any individual patient for privacy reasons.
A Davidson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the first reported positive case in that county, according to the Davidson County Health Department. The individual who tested positive traveled outside of North Carolina, but within the continental United States, within the past two weeks.
For more information, visit
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.
For questions, call the COVID-19 phone line at 866-462-3821. This helpline is staffed by the North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
corona
A man gets tested for the coronavirus at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services at in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
corona
A man answers questions at a coronavirus test site at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services at in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
corona
People get tested for the coronavirus at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services at in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
corona
People get tested for the coronavirus at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services at in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Restaurants Closing
A note at checkout at the Food Lion on East Market Street in Greensboro, N.C., reminds customers that there is a limit of two cases of water and two hand sanitizers while supplies last on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
canterbury
Randy Potts cleans out a locker at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
canterbury
Lockers are cleaned out at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
canterbury
Kelen Walker packs students' locker contents into black trash bags at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
canterbury
Mike Norris cleans out lockers at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
canterbury
Lauryn Durham organizes materials for students' parents to pick up for online school for her mom's 5th and 6th grade math class at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
canterbury
Staff carries boxes down the hall past trash bags full of students' belongings at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
restaurants (copy)
Jenna Wammock walks back to her apartment on Mendenhall Street with takeout from Boba House and Slices in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
restaurants (copy)
Steve King with Wilburn Medical USA works on medical supply orders while he drinks a smoothie at Cafegency in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. "We're completely wiped out of face masks." said King.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Restaurant and bars face new restrictions (copy)
Lao Restaurant and Bar posted this sign on their entrance after new state restrictions take effect in Greensboro on Tuesday.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Long lines outside Costco Warehouse (copy)
Shoppers circled the side parking lot and waited for more than an hour to get inside Costco Warehouse in Greensboro, NC on March 17, 2020.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Social Distancing (copy)
Kaitlyn Lusk sits on the sidewalk talks on the phone to her mother in front of Autotrends on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Lusk was waiting for her car to be repaired and had a book to read when she finished her phone call.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Long lines outside Costco Warehouse (copy)
This couple waited in line for more than an hour as shoppers circled the side parking lot to get inside Costco Warehouse in Greensboro, NC on March 17, 2020.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Restaurant and bars face new restrictions (copy)
Many restaurants and bars will close or offer only take out and delivery services after new state restrictions take effect in Greensboro, NC on March 17, 2020.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Carolina Theatre (copy)
A pedestrian walks under the Carolina Theatre marquee in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, March 16, 2020. The message on the marquee reminds people to "Wash Your Hands" to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
School Lunches
Guilford County Schools employees load coolers filled with meals onto school buses at Swann Middle in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
School Lunches
Bluford Elementary principal Johnita Readus sings "Happy Birthday" to a student picking up grab-and-go meals with her family in front of the school in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
School Lunches
Guilford County Schools bus drivers Jessica Waters Kimlasaean load coolers filed with meals onto a school bus at Swann Middle in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
School Lunches
Bluford Elementary principal Johnita Readus greets a parent and children picking up grab-and-go meals in front of the school in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
School Lunches
Tasha Brittian and her children Jayla and Tyonna Whitehead walk away after picking up grab-and-go meals in front of the Bluford Elementary in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
School Lunches
A cooler filled with milk for children headed to Claremont Courts loaded onto a school bus in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
School Lunches
Guilford County Schools employees stand ready to load coolers filled with meals onto school buses at Swann Middle in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.