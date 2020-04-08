The Charlotte area has proven to be by far the hot spot for known COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.
However, Guilford County has the most coronavirus-related deaths — at eight — as of Wednesday morning despite having nearly one-sevenths of the cases (830 to 122) in Mecklenburg County.
Guilford comprises nearly half of the 17 virus-related deaths in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, with Forsyth County having two. There have been 53 deaths statewide.
By comparison, Wake County has had no deaths even though it was the first hot spot of the pandemic and has 363 cases. Durham County has had one death from its 236 cases.
Guilford public health officials declined to comment Wednesday on the number of deaths or the gender of the deceased, citing state privacy policies.
Guilford has disclosed the overall number of cases was evenly split between men and women as of Tuesday.
The ratio is 51% women and 49% men among the 108 cases in Forsyth. There were two new cases disclosed Wednesday.
It was the second consecutive day that the number of cases in Forsyth has increased by less than the day before, according to the county health department.
The total number of cases statewide was at 3,426 as of Wednesday.
State and county health officials caution that the recent slower daily growth rate in cases should not yet be taken as an overly positive sign in the battle to slow the spread of COVID-19.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services officials stress in their daily briefing that not all cases of COVID-19 are known through testing, and the totals reported do not reflect the number of actual cases.
"You may only experience mild illness from COVID-19, but this could be deadly for a family member, friend or someone else you don’t even know," Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said in a statement.
"You can do your part to help by staying home. If you leave your home for an essential reason, consider wearing a cloth mask to protect yourself and those around you.”
About half of the patients in Forsyth that have contracted the virus, or 53, have recovered. The majority of patients will experience mild symptoms, not require hospitalization and can recover at home.
Elsewhere in the Triad and Northwest N.C., Davidson (73), Randolph (37), Alamance (27) and Davie (20) have reported double-digit numbers of cases.
Gov. Roy Cooper said he is drafting an executive order, likely to be submitted Thursday, that would limit the number of people visiting essential businesses, such as grocery stores, and stress proper social distancing while shopping.
Some grocery stores, like Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s, already are limiting the number of customers at any given time.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said there has been an outbreak at an Orange County nursing and rehabilitation center — PruittHealth-Carolina Point — where there are at least 60 cases, seven hospitalizations and two deaths.
“These are shockingly large numbers,” Cooper said.
In March, Cooper signed an executive order banning visitors to long-term care facilities except for end-of-live visits.
On Wednesday, he tightened restrictions on those facilities statewide by requiring all nursing home staff members to wear surgical masks.
Communal areas are being closed, while employees will be screened for symptoms of the virus when they arrive at work. The facilities are being required to report all new or suspected cases to DHHS.
Those residents who test positive will be placed in separate living areas with a separate employee staff caring for them.
The state reports at least 42,987 individuals have been tested for the virus. There are 386 currently hospitalized.
The number of individuals who have been tested or are hospitalized is not available on a county level.
