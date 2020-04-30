GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has extended its moratorium on serving eviction notices through May 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said Thursday in a news release that the latest extension is "necessary as circumstances created by the COVID19 crisis have not significantly improved over the last two weeks."
He has said previously that his office wants to recognize the financial hardships suffered by many tenants and the health and safety dangers that people would face if they were evicted during this time.
Deputies won't be serving any existing or new eviction orders through May 15, the sheriff's office said.
As of noon Thursday, 28 people have died of the illness in Guilford County, the county reported. There have been 381 cases here, state health officials said. The Guilford health department says 99 people are hospitalized and another 156 people have recovered.
Rogers said he will reevaluate the situation to determine if the moratorium should be extended to June 1. N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has suspended a variety of court actions including filings in civil and criminal cases through June 1.
