GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is investigating Guilford County Schools following a complaint that the district failed to educate two students while they were in adult jail.
The nonprofit law firm that filed on behalf of the students has also asked DPI to audit every district in the state to see whether special education services are being given to students with disabilities in adult detention centers and to send out guidance to districts on how best to do it.
In the complaint, Legal Aid of North Carolina Inc. says Guilford County Schools provided academic work packets to the two students, but gave them no instruction or feedback on their work, and no tests, quizzes or other assessment of their progress.
“It’s not an education by any stretch of the imagination,” said Tessa Hale, the firm's lead attorney on the case.
Nora Carr, the district's chief of staff, said it is their belief they attempted to provide services.
"But the situation described in the complaint is appalling and we are actually beside ourselves that this has occurred," she said.
She said there are lots of challenges to providing education to students in jails, but those difficulties should not be an excuse for vulnerable students not getting the benefit of a good education.
"In many ways, was the district legally compliant? Yes. Was that enough? No," she said. "We think they raise valid points."
Specifically, DPI is looking at whether the district followed policies on providing a free, adequate education to children with disabilities incarcerated in local jails, and on procedures to safeguard those rights.
According to Legal Aid of North Carolina Inc., the investigation resulted from a complaint filed by its education justice project, Advocates for Children’s Services. The group is hoping to prompt reforms at both state and local levels.
The complaint relates to time the group's two clients spent in Guilford County detention centers. Those stays took place in 2018 and 2019 for one student, and in 2019 for the other, according to the complaint. This was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legal Aid notes in the complaint that federal law makes clear that students with disabilities retain their right to special education, even if they are incarcerated.
However, according to the complaint, these two students didn't receive any of the special education accommodations and services called for in their individual education plans, which dated to before their incarceration. One of the students was supposed to receive 80 minutes of special education in reading and math on a near daily basis, according to the complaint. The other student was supposed to receive six hours per day of special education instruction according to his plan.
In a response the district said it filed with the state, its narrative of the situation differed from Legal Aid's complaint. The district described collecting work from the first student's teachers on a weekly basis and bringing it to the student. Staff had to communicate with the student through a wire mesh screen and slip assignments a few pages at a time through a slit in the bottom, they said.
They said that staff asked the student regularly if he needed any help and offered to answer any questions he might have.
Legal Aid alleged in its complaint that, "despite STUDENT 1 informing the GCS staff member that he did not understand the work and needed help, no instructions were given."
The district said in its narrative the second student regularly refused to complete work that was brought, "including even throwing work in the trash."
Legal Aid said in its complaint that after the second student was released, "he and his family received no communication from the school regarding his education or how to reenroll in school."
However, Guilford County Schools said it tried to contact the student and his family and never got a hold of them. Given that he was 18 at the time, the school marked him as a dropout. The district said it didn't know that the student went back to jail in the spring and therefore never worked with him during that period.
In its narrative, the district listed a number of steps it had taken before learning of the complaint, including some changes partially prompted by the pandemic. Guilford County Schools now provides a laptop or tablet to students in jails and has an agreement with the local jails related to the provision of those devices as well as services to students. The district also is designing remote learning for students in the local jails, subject to any restrictions set by the sites.
Carr said news of the complaint and investigation came as a special blow given the work Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff have done in recent months to champion education for incarcerated students during the pandemic, including pressing the state to allow schools to provide laptops to these students, and working to assign highly qualified teachers to work with them.
She said Contreras planned to reach out to the legal aid society to see what the group and district could do to work together to improve Guilford County Schools' services. They would also like, she said, to get North Carolina thinking about how to possibly remove some of the root causes that lead to questions of how to educate students in jails.
"As a state we need to ask ourselves: why are we incarcerating so many children?" Carr said.
Hale said the group decided to complain to DPI after discovering that three students it had been advocating for individually — two in Guilford County and one in Vance County — had faced a similar situation. The student in Vance County did not even receive a work packet, she said. So they filed formal complaints against both county school systems, she said.
The project team thinks, given the similarities they saw in the three cases, that there may be a statewide systemic problem with schools not providing an education to students held in adult jails, a subset of the incarcerated student population.
In their complaints, the group specifically argues the two districts violated the students' special education rights, since all three had disabilities recognized by their respective school system. Hale said while all North Carolina students are entitled to a "sound, basic education" under the state constitution, the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act offers further protections along with its requirement of a free, appropriate public education for students with disabilities.
Along with the statewide audit, Legal Aid's complaint also calls for Guilford County Schools to implement training for its staff and to create or change policies on providing education to students held in adult detention centers. Finally, it calls for the district to provide one-on-one tutoring for the two students to help them make up for what they did not receive in jail.
In a letter provided by Legal Aid, DPI indicated it would send a final report on or before July 28. That report would include a corrective action plan if the investigation results in a finding of noncompliance, DPI said.
