GREENSBORO — Guilford County residents are ordered not to gather in groups larger than 10 as part of an amended state of emergency.
The use of public and privately-owned playgrounds are also prohibited, although that does not include playgrounds at private residences, county officials said late Tuesday in a news release.
The new restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
County officials also said in the release that Guilford has identified its first case of community spread, which is a positive test for COVID-19 where there is no connection to recent travel or exposure to someone else with the respiratory illness caused by this strain of coronavirus.
The stricter measures were based on input from local health system partners in order to further slow the spread of the virus and protect the healthcare system and to keep more residents healthy, according to the release.
“We are now entering a challenging phase in a rapidly changing situation," Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in the release. "We need every member of our community to follow the CDC recommendations, to cover their sneeze and cough, to stay home when sick, to wash their hands frequently and reduce social interactions.”
He said if these measures are taken seriously to slow the virus' spread, the county can hopefully postpone the need for more drastic measures such as those taken by larger communities. Mecklenburg County on Tuesday issued a "stay-at-home" order for residents.
