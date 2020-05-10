RALEIGH — A Greensboro man who delivers medicine to hospitals and clinics hit the Carolina Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.
James Joyce of Greensboro bought the lottery ticket on April 21 and won $149,814.
Joyce stops at the Crossroads Exxon on West Market Street in Greensboro every day after work. “It’s routine,” he said in the news release.
That routine led Joyce to buy a Cash 5 ticket with EZ Match, using his own set of lucky numbers, for the April 21 drawing that night.
After checking the numbers when he got up the following morning, “I almost fainted,” Joyce said.
While the state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, the lottery has lifted the requirement that winners of prizes of $100,000 or more claim their prize in person. After federal and state tax withholdings, Joyce received $105,994 on Wednesday.
And what are his plans for the winnings? “I got a few small bills I can knock out but other than that, no big purchases," Joyce said in the release . "I’m just a happy-go-lucky guy.”
He does, however, plan to use some of his winnings for one special purchase: “I’m going to buy myself a brand-new set of golf clubs,” he said.
