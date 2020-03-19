GREENSBORO — Guilford County is working to release inmates with low bonds in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Poag said in a text the office is working with the District Attorney’s Office, District Court and public defenders.
“This is a preventative matter,” she wrote, noting that no cases of COVID-19 have been found in either the High Point or Greensboro jails.
County health officials on Thursday reported Guilford’s third case of the virus, which has flu-like symptoms. All three cases involved someone who had traveled recently within the United States.
No further details were immediately available about Guilford’s plan to release low-bond jail inmates.
At least two other counties have begun releasing some inmates.
Mecklenburg County’s criminal justice system recently began reducing the inmate population at its uptown jail, according to the Charlotte Observer.
As of Tuesday, about four dozen of that jail’s 1,600 occupants were scheduled for release, part of an ongoing case-by-case analysis by judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys of who needs to be in custody during the emerging pandemic and who does not, the newspaper reported.
Buncombe County also has started releasing some inmates, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.
Dozens of groups have called for the release of some inmates — especially the elderly and chronically ill — statewide. Among the groups are the ACLU of North Carolina, Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform, Beloved Community Center of Greensboro and Siembra NC.
More than 60 groups signed a letter being sent to the governor and legislative leaders that calls for “compassionate release” for nonviolent offenders who are also particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, such as those over age 65, pregnant, seriously ill or with a compromised immune system.
“North Carolina should also end cash bail and suspend pretrial confinement since it creates the ideal environment for the transmission of contagious disease,” the groups said in the letter.
The groups also demand:
- Testing inmates for COVID-19.
- Eliminating any fees to access medical care.
- Making all phone and video calls, and other communication free and more accessible if jail visits are temporarily halted.
In another letter to the governor, the ACLU and others said: “Prisons are closed environments that therefore present the highest risk of illness from COVID-19. While there currently aren’t yet any documented cases of anyone in our state prison system having contracted the virus, these are places where many people live and work and return daily to our communities.
“A rampant outbreak is inevitable. Our current prison staffing, both custodial and clinical, are stretched thin,” the letter said.
That group recommends commuting sentences for:
- Older and vulnerable people with compromised immune systems.
- Anyone within 12 months of release from an active sentence.
- Anyone held on a technical violation of probation or parole.
Also, the ACLU group seeks mass release of inmates who are permanently disabled, geriatric or terminally ill through the state Department of Public Safety’s Home Leave program and Transition Services and expediting the review of people eligible for parole, particularly those over age 65.
“The requests are in line with steps that have already been taken in several North Carolina localities and others across the country in recognition of the unique vulnerability of incarcerated people and correctional staff to the pandemic,” the ACLU group’s letter said.
In January, Guilford County judicial officials instituted a policy aimed at reducing the number of people charged with minor, nonviolent crimes who are jailed before their court case is resolved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.