GREENSBORO — Guilford County is working to release inmates with low bonds in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, Guilford County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Poag said in a text.

“We are working with (District Attorney's Office), district court and public defenders to release those inmates with low bonds," Poag said. No cases of COVID-19 have been found in either the High Point or Greensboro jails. "This is a preventative matter," Poag said in a text.

No further details were immediately available, however, at least two other counties have begun releasing some inmates.

Mecklenburg County’s criminal justice system also has begun reducing the inmate population at its uptown jail, according to the Charlotte Observer.

As of Tuesday, about four dozen of that jail’s 1,600 occupants were scheduled for release, part of an ongoing case-by-case analysis by judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys of who needs to be in custody during the emerging pandemic and who does not, the newspaper reported.

Buncombe County also has started releasing some inmates, the Asheville Citizen-Times reports.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.

