GREENSBORO — Guilford County is working to release inmates with low bonds in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, Guilford County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Poag said in a text.
“We are working with (District Attorney's Office), district court and public defenders to release those inmates with low bonds," Poag said. No cases of COVID-19 have been found in either the High Point or Greensboro jails. "This is a preventative matter," Poag said in a text.
No further details were immediately available, however, at least two other counties have begun releasing some inmates.
Mecklenburg County’s criminal justice system also has begun reducing the inmate population at its uptown jail, according to the Charlotte Observer.
As of Tuesday, about four dozen of that jail’s 1,600 occupants were scheduled for release, part of an ongoing case-by-case analysis by judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys of who needs to be in custody during the emerging pandemic and who does not, the newspaper reported.
Buncombe County also has started releasing some inmates, the Asheville Citizen-Times reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.