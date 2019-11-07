HIGH POINT — A Guilford County inmate died died after collapsing while being assessed at the High Point jail on Wednesday.
Catrice Ingram collapsed in the jail's medical department at 6:50 p.m. while she was being assessed, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Detention officers and Wellpath medical staff began CPR on Ingram and summoned EMS, the release states. Ingram was taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center where she died at 8:07 p.m.
Ingram had been in the custody of the sheriff’s office under a $5,000 bond since October 29 on a habitual larceny charge, according to the release. The sheriff’s office has notified Ingram’s family.
An investigation into her death will be conducted, according to the news release, but officials said the death appears to be the result of pre-existing medical conditions.
