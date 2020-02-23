Police tape
JAMESTOWN — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a Guilford County deputy on Sunday.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is not identifying the man, pending notification of next-of-kin, and did not immediately release the name of the deputy involved.

The deputy was called to the scene in the 100 block Penny Road, near Greensboro Road, at 5:04  p.m., said Lori Poag, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Utility workers working on a water line called for assistance after they knocked on the man's door and he pulled a firearm on them, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said at a news conference.

The deputy arrived at 5:08 p.m. and knocked on the man's door, identifying himself as a law enforcement officer, Poag said.

The man "advanced at the deputy … with his handgun pointed at the deputy," Rogers said.

The deputy fired two shots in self-defense, Poag said. EMS was called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:52 p.m., Poag said.

The deputy was not injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer is involved in a fatal shooting.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said Lori Poag, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

