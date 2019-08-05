HIGH POINT — Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell's colleagues said his unexpected death left "a big hole" in the courthouse community.
Those same colleagues remember the 56-year-old Jarrell for his friendship, leadership and passion for the court system. The High Point native died Saturday night at his home.
They called him effective and indispensable and said they were stunned and saddened to hear about his death Monday morning.
Guilford County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig said he understands that Jarrell died of natural causes.
High Point Police spokesman Lt. Curtis Cheeks confirmed that the police department investigated Jarrell's death and said there is no indication of anything criminal at this time.
Sharon Gladwell, spokeswoman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, said Gov. Roy Cooper will appoint someone to fill the now vacant district court seat.
"We are deeply sadden at the sudden loss of Judge Tom Jarrell of Guilford County, who served justice and his community with unparalleled dedication," Cooper said in a statement online. "Our state has lost a true public servant."
Jarrell celebrated his 20th year as a District Court judge this month, a position he was appointed to in 1999 at the age of 36 after the resignation of Judge Charles "Chuck" White.
His colleagues said he will be most remembered for his care of mental-health patients, his creation of diversion programs for youth who found themselves in the court system, his advocating for victims and holding people accountable for their crimes.
He served as president of the North Carolina Association of District Court Judges and on board including the N.C. Governors Crime Commission, the Criminal Justice Information Network, and the N.C. Sentencing and Policy and Advisory Commission.
Jarrell helped create Street Safe, a program that allowed young people to learn safe driving techniques from law enforcement.
He most recently urged state lawmakers to make it easier to get emergency judges to stand in for judges when they are unable to serve during vacations, sicknesses and family emergencies.
Jarrell is survived by his wife Cindy, and their three sons: Thomas, Robert and David.
Craig and Jarrell were close friends and neighbors who often spoke about their admiration of one another.
"He was indispensable to the justice system, was a great administrator and we became very good friends over the years," Craig said. "I'm just devastated as is the entire courthouse personnel."
Craig said its even more of "a personal loss" because he wanted Jarrell to succeed him as senior resident Superior Court judge.
"I think that the county and the courthouse family lost one of the most important members of our group and it’s a terrible tragedy for me," Craig said. "He’s one of those few people to me that seems irreplaceable."
Jarrell attended Guilford College and received his Juris Doctor degree from Campbell University in 1991. He spent three years working in private practice before joining the Guilford County District Attorney's office.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Steve Cole said Jarrell interned under him in the district attorney's office early in his career before Jarrell accepted a position in the High Point office.
"He immediately proved himself as an effective prosecutor before continuing his career from the bench," Cole said. "It is difficult to find the words that express how much he will be missed."
Former Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann called the news tragic.
"He gave a lot to the people of Guilford County," Neumann said. "It will be difficult to find someone who could do the job of chief district court judge as well as he did."
Jarrell also forged friendship with local police chiefs including High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz. Cheeks said Shultz did not want to make a statement Monday but was saddened by the news.
Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott extended his "deepest sympathies" to Jarrell's friends and family.
"Jarrell was an integral and valued member of the law enforcement community," Scott said. "He served his community for many years."
Former District Attorney Doug Henderson said he met Jarrell at the start of Jarrell's career.
"He was one of the smartest, most innovated judges we've had here in Guilford County," Henderson said. "He was a good problem solver and could solve your problems, his problems and the courts."
Henderson remembered Jarrell for his enthusiasm both in the courtroom and in life.
"He worked hard but he played hard," Henderson said. "That's what we ought to remember."
Henderson remembered Jarrell's love of racing at the Virginia International Raceway and collecting muscles cars.
Henderson said Jarrell's death is leaving a hole in the courthouse community.
"He had a good heart," Henderson said. "It was probably his heart that gave out.
"He used it all up."