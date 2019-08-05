HIGH POINT — Guilford County Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell, 56, died Saturday night.
"We can confirm that sadly this is true," said Sharon Gladwell, spokeswoman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts. "Our thoughts are with his family and community."
Jarrell is survived by his wife, Cindy, and their three sons, Thomas, Robert and David.
The cause of Jarrell's death has not yet been disclosed.
"I understand he died of natural causes," said Joe Craig, senior resident Superior Court judge.
Craig and Jarrell were close friends and neighbors in High Point.
"I think that the county and the courthouse family lost one of the most important members of our group and it’s a terrible tragedy for me," Craig said. "He’s one of those few people to me that seems irreplaceable."
Craig wanted Jarrell to take his place in Superior Court when Craig retires in a few years.
"That makes it even more of a personal loss," Craig said. "I just feel terrible for Cindy and the boys."
Craig said Jarrell was indispensable to the justice system.
"He was a great administrator and we became very good friends over the years," Craig said. "I'm just devastated as is the entire courthouse personnel."
August marked Jarrell's 20th year as a district court judge. He was appointed as chief district court judge in 2016.
Governor Roy Cooper will appoint a replacement on the district court bench, Gladwell said
Prior to Jarrell's judgeship, he served as an assistant district attorney and an attorney in High Point.
Jarrell attended Guilford College and received his juris doctor from Campbell University in 1991.
Further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.