GREENSBORO — Guilford College's president will step down next summer.
The school announced Friday that Jane Fernandes will resign as president of the private Quaker college effective July 1, 2021.
Fernandes was named Guilford's president in 2014.
The chairman of the college's Board of Trustees said the board is "grateful" for Fernandes' work during her time at Guilford.
“Jane’s tenure has been a period of progress and bold leadership. She has found new ways forward that are firmly grounded in Guilford's noble and historic past rooted in our Quaker values," Greensboro attorney Ed Winslow III said in a statement. "What has not changed is that Guilford remains a powerful advocate for liberal arts education, and it preserves the highest standards of intellectual excellence.”
Fernandes came to Guilford from UNC-Asheville, where she had been provost for six years. Fernandes, who was born without hearing, is the first deaf woman to lead a U.S. college or university.
