The Residence Inn on North Point Boulevard shut down Thursday morning, less than a week after guests and employees faced a closure scare that ended with the apparent intervention of a financial “savior.”
Guests were told on Tuesday this week that they had to be out by 11 a.m. today, but this morning the office was locked and no one was working as that hour approached.
Some guests found their key cards no longer worked. They shivered in the parking lot as they waited for a locksmith to bring in tools and get them into their rooms to retrieve their things.
Others were able to get in their rooms and move things out. Carole Sherr, here from California for her brother’s brain surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said she spent hours on the phone Wednesday trying to get the Marriott chain to help.
Sherr said employees were in tears but that the chain wanted her to go into the office and get them to find her a new room. Sherr wouldn’t do it.
“I told them I wasn’t going into the office when those people have just lost their jobs,” Sherr said, adding that Marriott officials told her they were under no legal obligation to help. Marriott officials eventually did make arrangements for Sherr to stay at the other Residence Inn here, which is under different management.
It wasn’t clear this morning what changed from last week. The Residence Inn is a subsidiary of the Marriott chain but the franchise for the one on North Point and another in South Bend, Ind. has been held by Portfolio Hotels and Resorts, based in Illinois.
Both hotels are collateral for $10 million in loans. A man who wouldn’t give his name showed up around noon and said he was a court-appointed receiver but gave no other details.
The hotel's future seemed secure last week. Guests were told Jan. 17 that the hotel would shut down Jan. 18. Then, hotel management got word that someone had stepped in to save the hotel.
Sources told the Journal that the owner had faced financial difficulty, but that could not be confirmed.
Both the Residence Inn on North Point Boulevard and another Residence Inn in South Bend, Ind., are collateral for loans taken out by the hotel owner in the amounts of about $5.5 million for the South Bend property and about $4.9 million on the Winston-Salem site.
The loans were cross-collateralized, meaning that default on either of them would be a default on the other.
The document relating to the loans is on file at the Forsyth County Register of Deeds, dated July 10, 2018.
The Residence Inn chain is a subdivision of Marriott International Inc., which operates a number of hotels, including Sheraton, Fairfield Inn, SpringHill Suites and others including the namesake Marriott chain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.