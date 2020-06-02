A large number of people marched through downtown Winston-Salem today following a protest near Sixth and Trade streets. A group of around 200-to-300 people have since walked on to U.S. 52. Both directions of the highway had been shutdown by police as of 8:45 p.m as marchers went under the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive overpass.

A demonstration organized by Joshua Black started at 5 p.m. and drew more than a thousand people, marching to the Public Safety Center and on Main Street before returning to its launch point. It remained peaceful throughout and navigated potential tense moments with traffic. 

Black, along with fellow community activists, addressed the crowd that filled the parking lot and spilled out around the street for approximately an hour. There were so many people that some in the back shouted for organizers to speak up even though they were using a megaphone.

Mayor Allen Joines was in attendance, along with local business owners who stood on the sidewalk behind a lectern that was never used. Speakers stood in the middle of Sixth Street, in front of the lot.

That protest went until about 6:30, spawning a group of hundreds that started marching again. They weaved back and forth across the downtown grid, and as of 8 p.m. they were still marching. 

Occasionally protesters stopped at intersections, halting traffic. At one point, during one of their first stops, marchers settled at the corner of Cherry and Fifth and circled around a police car that was diverting traffic from their path. For around 10 minutes, the group stood and chanted as the car's lights flickered, until finally, a protester implored the others to keep marching. 

This is the fourth day of protests in Winston-Salem, but it is by far the largest group that's gathered so far. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

