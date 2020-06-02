Frankie Gist speaks to the crowd at the Protest Against Racial Injustice, on Tuesday, on Sixth Street between Trade and Liberty streets. The protest is a continuation of the peaceful protests held every day in Winston-Salem since Saturday.
Protesters walk on U.S. 52 after nearly three-plus hours of marching around downtown Winston-Salem on Tuesday.
Lisa Shu/Journal
Frankie Gist speaks to the crowd at the Protest Against Racial Injustice, on Tuesday, on Sixth Street between Trade and Liberty streets. The protest is a continuation of the peaceful protests held every day in Winston-Salem since Saturday.
Walt Unks/Journal
Supporters react to the message of speakers at the Protest Against Racial Injustice, Tuesday on Sixth Street between Trade and Liberty streets.
Walt Unks/Journal
Nile Peoples raises her fist in solidarity with hundreds of other supporters at the Protest Against Racial Injustice, Tuesday on Sixth Street.
A large number of people marched through downtown Winston-Salem today following a protest near Sixth and Trade streets. A group of around 200-to-300 people have since walked on to U.S. 52. Both directions of the highway had been shutdown by police as of 8:45 p.m as marchers went under the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive overpass.
A demonstration organized by Joshua Black started at 5 p.m. and drew more than a thousand people, marching to the Public Safety Center and on Main Street before returning to its launch point. It remained peaceful throughout and navigated potential tense moments with traffic.
Black, along with fellow community activists, addressed the crowd that filled the parking lot and spilled out around the street for approximately an hour. There were so many people that some in the back shouted for organizers to speak up even though they were using a megaphone.
Mayor Allen Joines was in attendance, along with local business owners who stood on the sidewalk behind a lectern that was never used. Speakers stood in the middle of Sixth Street, in front of the lot.
That protest went until about 6:30, spawning a group of hundreds that started marching again. They weaved back and forth across the downtown grid, and as of 8 p.m. they were still marching.
Occasionally protesters stopped at intersections, halting traffic. At one point, during one of their first stops, marchers settled at the corner of Cherry and Fifth and circled around a police car that was diverting traffic from their path. For around 10 minutes, the group stood and chanted as the car's lights flickered, until finally, a protester implored the others to keep marching.
Protesters have stopped in the intersection of Cherry and Fifth. There’s a cop car holding up traffic, and the group is gathering near it: pic.twitter.com/ZJJemiAK2G
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.