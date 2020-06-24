As lawsuits go, United Daughters of the Confederacy — the James B. Gordon, chapter 211 to be specific — vs. City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is far less exciting than it sounds.
It’s tedious. Dull. Twelve pages filled with such scintillating terms as LLC, warranty deeds and four separate claims for relief.
Not least of which is the final claim — a standard request for the city to pay the legal fees being for lawyer James A. Davis on behalf of his client, the mostly anonymous and largely silent members of the Gordon chapter and the UDC.
I don’t know about you, but if I’m staring down the barrel of a civil lawsuit, I’d sure like to know who’s wielding the stick. Other than the mouthpiece who stands to cash a check, that is.
Fortunately for the curious taxpayers of Winston-Salem, UDC v. Winston-Salem contains a kernel of information.
Stepping into the fore
Tucked in behind the signature (and state bar number) of attorney Davis, on page 13, is a notarized affidavit/verification that pulls back the veil of secrecy.
“Kim Crews, first being duly sworn, deposes and says:
That she is the President of the James B. Gordon Chapter 221 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Plaintiff in the above action; that she has read the foregoing Complaint and knows the contents thereof … .”
But who is Kim Crews, how did she wind up the president of the local UDC and why did she agree to step into an ugly legal battle over a Confederate monument erected primarily to stick a thumb in the eye of Winston-Salem’s Black residents?
Clues can be found in public records. Various searchable databases turned up seven Kim Crews in North Carolina; four are local to Davie, Forsyth and Guilford counties.
It was just an (educated) guess, but the one who lives on a private road named “Confederate Drive” seemed the most likely, however.
Not surprisingly, that Kim Crews did not respond to an old-fashioned letter posing a few questions.
But attorney Davis did respond.
“The complaint speaks for itself,” he wrote in an email.
Maybe, if you enjoy reading about contracts, limited liability corporations and public land. The gist, as near as I can tell, is this: On second thought, the UDC and the Gordon chapter do own the Confederate statue and the city illegally snatched its property.
“On behalf of Ms. Crews, your request for additional information is respectfully declined. Ms. Crews, upon advice of counsel, will not accept your invitation for an interview.”
That’s probably wise; it’s sound legal advice.
Still, if you’re willing to step into an unpopular — and so far losing — fight, the taxpayers ought to know something about the people waging it.
Revolving presidents
Since the battle over the Confederate statue bubbled over into the public domain, it appears that the state UDC and the local Gordon chapter have had two presidents apiece.
Maybe that’s normal turnover. Maybe it’s not.
After Charlottesville in the summer of 2018, Mayor Allen Joines said that he’d last spoken to Peggy Johnson, the president of the statewide organization, the previous fall when he suggested that the statue be moved to a section of Salem Cemetery where 36 Confederate veterans are buried — an offer that still stands.
The next state division president, Sara Powell, has shown up in court but declines to comment other than through press releases.
Locally, a woman named Cindy Casey was a recent chapter president. In 2017, she defended the statue by saying that it “represents men who died in the Civil War. It has nothing to do with race or racism.”
Plenty of locals argue otherwise. And Casey added not long after that she was not longer with the UDC and that statues and monuments were a difficult subject.
“I absolutely abhor white supremacy,” she said. “It has no place in our community.”
Meanwhile, attorney Davis had more to say in his email, which he attempted to pre-emptively declare off the record.
(Pro tip: Off the record is an agreement that takes place before the fact, not after. Don’t put something in writing and hit send without that agreement. An average citizen might not know that — and we’d give her or him the benefit of the doubt — but a lawyer, especially one dealing in controversial subjects, should know that.)
“In my humble opinion the press should pay more attention to the anarch arising in our streets, the lawless behavior of a vocal mob and the total failure to observe the law,” he wrote. “What say the Journal about the vandalism to public property and lack of respect for the memorials of veterans of the United States. We are not a free nation, the right to free speech, association and from personal harm.
“Do you feel safe walking the streets of Winston-Salem. Will you be next in silencing opinions which is opposite of the mob.”
Nope. Not me. No silencing here. Feel safe in the streets? What? Anybody else hear a dog whistle?
