The N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will hold a groundbreaking ceremony today for a $50 million nursing home for veterans in Kernersville.
The public ceremony for the 120-bed facility will take place at 11 a.m. at 495 Veterans Way. The facility is projected to open in spring 2021.
The site is adjacent to the Veterans Administration hospital, which opened in February 2016, and across the street from Kernersville Medical Center, which debuted in March 2011.
The Council of State approved the project in July 2018, allowing the State Property Office to spend $3.42 million on behalf of the department. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is providing more than $27 million in grant funding.
Each room will be private with access to skilled nursing care.
There also will be a Memory Care unit for residents with dementia.
The facility is projected to have 200 employees.
“The N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs continues to strive in making our state the most military- and veteran-friendly in the nation,” department Secretary Larry Hall said in a statement.
“Our state veterans’ homes are consistently ranked among the best in the nation, and we are excited to expand the program and provide even more support for families who have already given so much to defend our freedom.”
By comparison, there are 150 beds at the Fayetteville VA nursing home, 100 beds at facilities in Black Mountain and Kinston, and 99 beds in Salisbury.
The Fayetteville facility is next to a VA hospital, while the Salisbury nursing home is on the VA hospital campus.
