Greg "Catman" Good poses for a portrait in his Panther's regalia on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C. 

Winston-Salem's Greg "Catman" Good died Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 62. The legendary Panthers fan was known for his trademark black-and-blue cape and the wild blue wig he wore to home games in Charlotte. He attended nearly every home game in the team's 25 seasons.

His son, Greg "Gatman" Good Jr., has taken up his father's mantle, along with his seat in the front row of section 104 at bank of america Stadium.

