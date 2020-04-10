heritage greens.jpg

Portion of a screen shot from the Heritage Greens web site.

GREENSBORO — Heritage Greens retirement community in western Greensboro has been dealing with an "ongoing outbreak" of COVID-19 that affected three of its residents.

The facility on Meadowood Street apparently is the residential care facility that the state Department of Health and Human Services has designated in its online reporting as one of four statewide that are battling such outbreaks.

Leadership at the privately-owned Greensboro community has been open about its situation, prominently posting a link on Heritage Greens' website to a report about the situation.

"The assisted living resident that tested positive on March 30 was cleared by their doctor as non-contagious and fully recovered," Heritage Greens executive director Jeremy Reid said in a recent update to residents, families and employees.

"A second assisted living resident tested positive and has been cared for in the hospital since (March 24) and will remain there until cleared of CLOVID-19."

Reid added that another resident received "positive results" last week and would be helped "by a separate team of caregivers who will be providing care to this resident only."

In his April 6 report, Reid said that in general the facility was "increasing our safety protocols to maximize containment and safety for all."

He said the extra steps included requiring staff members to wear full personal protective equipment when providing "close direct care" to residents.

The sprawling development at 801 Meadowood St. provides a variety of lifestyle options ranging from independent and assisted living to memory care.

In addition to one such "residential care facility" in Guilford County battling a coronavirus outbreak, state health officials report that sites in Henderson, Northampton and Stanly counties have been similarly affected.

The department also has reported ongoing outbreaks of the disease at 16 nursing homes in 14 counties, none of them in the Triad.

Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments