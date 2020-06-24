Emergency lights (copy)

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman injured nearly two weeks ago in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 has died, police said today.

Kierra Simone Herbin, 23, died Tuesday, police said in a news release. 

Herbin was seriously injured June 11 when a tractor trailer driven by a 22-year-old  Pfafftown man heading east on I-40 near Gallimore Dairy Road collided with Herbin's 2004 Honda Accord early that afternoon, police said.

Herbin was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Police said no charges are going to be filed at this time and the wreck remains under investigation.

