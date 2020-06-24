GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman injured nearly two weeks ago in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 has died, police said today.
Kierra Simone Herbin, 23, died Tuesday, police said in a news release.
Herbin was seriously injured June 11 when a tractor trailer driven by a 22-year-old Pfafftown man heading east on I-40 near Gallimore Dairy Road collided with Herbin's 2004 Honda Accord early that afternoon, police said.
Herbin was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
Police said no charges are going to be filed at this time and the wreck remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.