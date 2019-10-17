A Greensboro woman died Thursday on Interstate 40 in Davie County when her car was struck and pushed into the rear of a tractor-trailer by another vehicle, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. on the highway near mile marker 180, about a mile from the border between Davie and Forsyth counties, said Sgt. P.M. Dixon of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Traffic had come to a stop when a Volvo SUV struck a Volkswagen Beetle, which pushed that car into the rear of a tractor-trailer carrying boats, Dixon said. The Greensboro woman driving the Beetle died at the scene.
After that impact, a fourth vehicle trying the avoid the other vehicles struck the SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles, Dixon said.
The Highway Patrol declined to identify the victim because the agency hadn't contacted her relatives about her death, Dixon said. No other injuries happened.
That section of I-40 near its exit to N.C. 801 has a 65 mph-speed limit, Dixon said.
Charges are pending, he said.
