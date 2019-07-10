RALEIGH — Swift water rescue teams in two Triad cities got new equipment this week to replace aging equipment as part of $2 million set aside in last year's state budget.
The Greensboro and Winston-Salem fire departments were among 26 groups statewide to receive the equipment, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said Wednesday in a news release.
Overall, about $1.4 million was spent on new water rescue equipment, including 46 inflatable swift water rescue boats, 62 motors and accessories to support the teams, including fuel tanks, life jackets, dry suits, paddles and other gear to maintain the boats and motors, N.C. Department of Public Safety said.