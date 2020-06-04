GREENSBORO — A city-appointed commission that oversees Greensboro police issues has scheduled a virtual town hall to talk about policing and law enforcement in the wake of demonstrations and destruction this past weekend.
The commission, which acts as a watchdog group, is appointed by the Greensboro City Council and advises the council on police and law enforcement issues and reviews complaints against the Greensboro Police Department from residents.
In recent months the commission has collected statistics and prepared reports for City Council, including providing information on "consent-based search" procedures that might require police to obtain a person's signature before searching a vehicle.
The commission reported in February that police in 2019 searched 800 cars or their drivers. Council members wondered whether officers are fully explaining a person's rights during a search, including the right to refuse.
Police procedures are under intense scrutiny in the wake of the death last week in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes. Officer Derek Chauvin has since been fired and charged with second-degree and third-degree murder. Three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, also were fired and face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the incident.
"We have to be honest and lay it on the table, good, bad or indifferent," Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said at the meeting. "Police have to listen and we have to listen. We can't ... talk about this and not be willing to address it."
clean up
Protesters yell at riot police after curfew in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Protesters gather after curfew in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Protesters march through downtown after curfew in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Riot police line up outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Neil Soto speaks with police about why he brought a rifle to the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
A protester stands in the street in front of riot police in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Riot police meet protesters after curfew in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Protesters
Protesters line up along South Elm Street on Monday evening, about the time a citywide curfew began at 8 p.m.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Protest Sunday
Protesters chant as the walk along South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Sunday
in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Sunday
Protesters chant “No justice. No Peace and Say his name, George Floyd” as they pause for a train crossing South Elm Street on Sunday.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Sunday
Protesters walk along South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Sunday
Mindy Walcer with Terra Blue, a business on South Elm Street, hands out water to protesters as they move along in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Sunday
Brinna Harley and Christine Jones raise their hands in solidarity with protesters walking on Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Sunday
Protesters kneel and raise their fists during more protests on Sunday on South Elm Street in Greensboro.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Sunday
in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Sunday
in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
unrest
Looters exit a store on South Elm Street after a peaceful protest turns violent in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A looter exits a store on South Elm Street after a peaceful protest turns violent in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters run as rocks are thrown on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters argue among themselves in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A protester gives a history lesson in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters move along on Elm Street as police drive by after someone started throwing rocks during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters face off with law enforcement in full riot gear at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters face off with law enforcement in full riot gear at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Law enforcement used shields as the protest turned less peaceful at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A police officer holds a nonlethal weapon during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters argue among themselves in front of the Internatinal Civil Rights Center and Museum on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters face off with law enforcement in full riot gear at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A protester jumps up and down on a vehicle near the railroad tracks on South Elm Street during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A protester holds a sign in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Law enforcement in full riot gear take a position at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Zach Whitworth writes "We stand with you" on the inside of the windows on Elsewhere on South Elm Street as looting starts across the street Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Law enforcement in full riot gear arrive on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
People walk by a store that had its window broken by rioters after a peaceful protest turned violent on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Protest
Protesters hold signs up at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
A Greensboro police officer hands protesters a case of water in the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Zach Huckaby raises a fist in solidarity with protesters marching along Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Damorius Fuller leads protesters on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Protesters sparked by the death of George Floyd move along Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Rainman Simmons wears a mask that reads "I can't breathe" while protesting the death of George Floyd in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Protesters sparked by the death of George Floyd stand in the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Protest organizer Anthony Morgan leads a chant of the names of black men killed by police in the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
A man in a stopped car supports protesters marching along Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Marquis Bell gives protesters a civics lesson on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest 2
Protesters cross the railroad bridge on Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest 1
Protesters raise their fist in the air as Bishop Freddie Marshall of Christ Cathedral of the Triad speaks using a bullhorn in the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest in downtown Greensboro
Protesters gather Saturday afternoon in downtown Greensboro. The city is the latest to see protesters gather over the in-custody death of a black Minneapolis man, George Floyd, who was handcuffed and on his stomach as a white police officer held him in place with a knee to the back of his neck as Floyd called out, "I can't breathe." The officer was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protests continue into night on Saturday in Greensboro
Protesters gather at the intersection of E. McGee and South Elm streets in downtown Greensboro on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Protest
Protest organizer Anthony Morgan thanks protesters for being peaceful and ask them not to join any violent protests later in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. These protesters ended after stoping traffic on Interstate 40.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
