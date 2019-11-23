Andrei Jones

 N.C. Education Lottery

RALEIGH — Two months after winning a $1,000 lottery prize, a Greensboro veteran is celebrating a much bigger win: $150,000. 

“I’m blessed,” Andrei Jones told lottery officials. “I was blessed before, but now I’m even more blessed.”

Jones, a retired Army veteran, first won a $1,000 prize on a scratch-off game in September, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release. On Thursday, he bought the winning $150,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket at the Circle K on Pleasant Garden Road in Greensboro.

Jones claimed his prize Thursday in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,126, the lottery said. He told lottery officials he plans to use the money to save for the future and pay off his wife’s and daughter’s cars.

Two top $150,000 prizes remain for the Cashword game.

