President Donald Trump has nominated Aldona Wos as U.S. ambassador to Canada, Canadian media have reported.
CBC, CTV and the National Post reported the appointment Tuesday evening.
"Her nomination was first leaked to the media through unnamed sources last spring and was only officially confirmed by the White House on Tuesday," CBC reported.
The position has been vacant since August.
Wos, a former U.S. ambassador to Estonia, is a retired Greensboro physician who served as secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services from 2013-15. She and husband, Louis DeJoy, are major Republican donors. They hosted a GOP fundraiser that featured Vice President Mike Pence in May.
In April 2017, President Donald Trump appointed Wos vice chairwoman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellows.
She served as ambassador to Estonia from 2004-06 after being appointed by President George W. Bush.
Wos replaces Kelly Craft, who became U.N. ambassador in September.
