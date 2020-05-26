generic emergency lights.jpg (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — A 73-year-old Greensboro man died Tuesday afternoon in a wreck involving his motorcycle and a van, police said.

Russell Goodson was traveling northbound on Summit Avenue on his 2018 Tao-Tao motorcycle shortly after 3 p.m. when he was involved in a crash with a 2020 Ford Sprinter cargo van, police said in a news release. The crash happened near Rankin Road, police said.

Goodson was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

No other information was available late Tuesday.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

