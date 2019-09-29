Tarik Aitouali

A Greensboro man was being held under a $150,000 bond in the Forsyth County Detention Center after he was charged on Friday with second-degree kidnap and second-degree forcible sex offense, authorities said.

Tarik Aitouali, 39, who lives on Beckford Drive in Greensboro, was charged with the offenses on a warrant taken out by Kernersville police on Sept. 26.

The warrant charged that Aitouali kidnapped someone who was over 16 years old for the purpose of committing a felony, the second-degree forcible sex offense. The crime occurred on June 27, police said.

Aitouoali is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 24.

