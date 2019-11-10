GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man suffered a broken vertebra when he was hurt in a hit-and-run in Greensboro Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department accident report.
Dennis Levi Carter was laying in the middle of the right-hand turn lane on East Wendover Avenue, between East Lindsay and Arnold streets, when he was found by an officer at 7:47 p.m.
Carter, of the 1200 block of Arlee Street, suffered head trauma and was unable to speak to the officer at the time, according to the report.
He was taken to Moses Cone and it was determined he suffered a broken C3 vertebra. He was listed in stable condition, according to the report.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.