GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died late Saturday after a motorcycle crash, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At about 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Kenneth Ray Williams, 38, was ejected from his motorcycle, according to the news release. He died at the scene, police said.
Williams was traveling northbound on Franklin Boulevard, near Naco Road, when he collided with the center median. The investigation into the crash is still underway.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
