GRAHAM — A Greensboro man faces assault charges after a man was shot in the head at the Pines Apartments on Ivey Road.
Abdur-Rahman Waheed, 21, of 134 W. Lakefield Ave. is being held on $350,000 bail in the Guilford County jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said in a news release.
Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired at The Pines Apartments in the 700 block of Ivey Road. They found 19-year-old James Blackwell, who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a local trauma center by helicopter and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
