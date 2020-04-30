GTA bus (copy)

GREENSBORO — Fixed-route city bus routes running as scheduled this morning after an employee walkout on Wednesday disrupted service.

“All service went out as planned this morning,” said Rahul Kumar, executive vice president Keolis North America. Keolis is the contractor for the Greensboro Transit Agency. 

GTA suspended all fixed-route services Wednesday morning after an employee walkout, which was sparked by concerns about a driver who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The concerns of the unionized employees emerged after a GTA driver — who last worked on April 23 — became ill on the job that day and subsequently was diagnosed with the disease, Kumar said Wednesday.

