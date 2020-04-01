GREENSBORO — It’s a private school. But there’s a public mission.
Greensboro Day School will host a series of free “Pop-up Learning” online panel discussions open to the public during the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The informational sessions are held on the Zoom online meeting platform, which Greensboro Day is already using for distance learning while the school’s buildings are shut to students and faculty.
The first session is particularly timely.
A conversation with Cone Health CEO Terry Akin is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. He’ll field questions about the pandemic COVID-19 in the Triad and ways to support healthcare workers locally and beyond.
Tracie Catlett, Greensboro Day’s head of school since July, said GDS used existing connections to find guests for the Pop-up Learning series. Akin, for instance, is an alumni parent.
“As we got our distance learning going, we realized everyone was at home and self-isolating,” Catlett said. “We thought, ‘How can we take care of our community?’ … The one thing keeping people connected is technology. We’re using Zoom for distance learning. How can we leverage all the knowledge our alumni, our parents, our student body and faculty can bring to the table and share?”
It’s an extension of the school’s new strategic plan rolled out in January, Catlett said. One of the goals spelled out in the plan is to be a private school with a public purpose.
“It’s really important that our school community reflect the larger community,” Catlett said. “We want to prepare kids for the world, so our (school) community needs to look and feel like that. The more we open our doors to the community, and the more we can get our kids out into the community, the more prepared our kids are going to be.”
The next three public Pop-up Learning sessions are:
• Distance learning roundtable: At 5 p.m. April 6, Catlett and Greensboro Day academic leaders, teachers and Class of 2020 seniors will discuss school outside of school
• Making a difference: At 5 p.m. April 14, Catlett will host a roundtable featuring Chuck Keeley (GDS Class of 1981) and Stan Stahl (GDS ’23). Keely is the CEO of CGR Products, which is retooling to make respirator parts during the pandemic. Stahl is a GDS Philanthropy Council Grant recipient providing food to families in need.
• Well-being: At 3 p.m. April 22, Catlett will interview Dave Mochel, a mindfulness coach and well-being expert, who will discuss way to maintain long-term well-being during and post COVID-19.
The series could continue beyond the four planned sessions, said Susan Davis, Greensboro Day’s director of communications.
“When this idea was dreamed up,” Davis said, “we talked about what this could look like if we opened it to the public. We didn’t see a reason why we couldn’t, as long as we don’t break Zoom. …
“We have lots of events open to the public during the regular school year, and since we can’t host some of those now, we would love to keep these going.”
