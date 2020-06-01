Protest Follow (copy)

Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan at a press conference in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Greensboro will be under a citywide curfew starting this evening at 8, Mayor Nancy Vaughn announced Monday.

"I am issuing a citywide curfew effective immediately," Vaughan said in a brief announcement. "Please plan accordingly."

The curfew follows two days of protests in various parts of the city that began peacefully but ended in violence and looting.

She said the curfew will restrict citywide travel between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In a post on Twitter earlier today, Vaughan said that an official declaration imposing the curfew would be forthcoming.

