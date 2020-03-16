GREENSBORO — Two Republican congressmen representing different parts of Guilford County went in opposite directions on Saturday morning’s multi-billion dollar, coronavirus relief package.
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd of Advance was among a minority of Republican legislators who defied President Donald Trump’s endorsement and voted against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Budd said later in a Facebook post that the measure was “deeply flawed in both process and substance.”
“I hope that any future aid packages will be openly debated and proactive, rather than partisan and reactionary,” Budd said in the post.
But fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro voted yes in a 323-vote, bipartisan margin of victory for the bill, which includes $1 billion in added unemployment benefits for people who lose jobs to the pandemic and $1.15 billion in food aid for seniors, low-income pregnant women and others.
“President Trump asked us to support the package providing no-charge testing for veterans and people impacted by the coronavirus, food security, as well as a couple of weeks of paid leave for those stricken with the illness,” Walker said in a subsequent Facebook post.
After days of intense negotiation last week between the Trump administration and the Democratic majority, the House passed the bill Saturday at 12:51 a.m., in a vote of 363 yeas, 40 against and 27 not voting.
Republicans cast all the negative votes, but Walker and 139 other GOP House members voted in favor along with 223 Democrats.
Of North Carolina’s 13-member House delegation, a total of 10 representatives voted for the Families First bill, including three Democrats, Walker and six other Republicans.
Republicans Budd and North Carolina 9th District Rep. Dan Bishop, of Charlotte, cast the delegation’s votes against the measure. North Carolina 11th District Rep. Mark Meadows, recently tapped as Trump’s chief of staff, did not vote.
Efforts to reach Budd and Walker for direct comment Monday were unsuccessful.
In a telephone interview, Walker spokesman Jack Minor said the Greensboro congressman recognized that the legislative process leading up to Saturday’s vote had been somewhat jumbled, but he said the measure was an emergency response where legislative action was needed quickly.
“This was making sure that people’s lives were not going to fall apart if they get sick,” Minor said of Walker’s vote.
Budd spokesman Curtis Kalin pointed out that in the days leading up to the Saturday morning vote, the congressman from Davie County had supported both an $8.3 billion recovery plan for coronavirus that passed the House, as well as Trump’s declaration of a national emergency related to the disease that had unleashed another $50 billion in aid.
Kalin noted that Budd also recently co-sponsored a bill to provide incentives for businesses that allow workers to “telework” from home during the coronavirus crisis.
In his Facebook post last weekend, Walker noted that the original version of Saturday morning’s Families First bill had contained a clause exempting some of the money from the so-called “Hyde amendment” that bars the use of federal money for abortions.
But Walker said GOP negotiators had “fought successfully to strip out non-coronavirus related items” such as abortion funding.
In North Carolina’s current congressional format, Budd represents a large chunk of central and southwest Guilford County that includes High Point and much of Greensboro in the 13th Congressional District.
Walker represents North Carolina’s current 6th District, which includes the rest of Guilford County and all or parts of seven other counties.
Neither district will remain intact after the 2020 elections because the courts have invalidated them, finding that North Carolina’s current congressional map resulted from partisan and racial gerrymandering.
In the next Congress, all of Guilford County will be included in a new 6th District configuration that also includes much of Forsyth County. Walker has decided not to seek re-election in the new district that political insiders believe leans strongly Democrat.
Summerfield businessman Lee Haywood won the Republican primary earlier this month in the newly formed 6th District. And Greensboro civic leader and former immigration lawyer Kathy Manning won the Democratic nomination.
Asked Monday what she thought of the Families First measure, Manning said that it was “an important first step in helping people hardest hit by this public health crisis.”
“I am concerned that the bill doesn’t go far enough to protect those who will be impacted by this crisis because it includes exemptions that leave large segments of employees without protection,” she said, also citing such groups as small business owners “who need assistance now” and fear long administrative delays.
Haywood said that he also would have voted for the bill, but added that he understood Budd’s negative reaction to some parts that “overreach” by telling small business owners what kinds of benefits to provide employees affected by the pandemic.
But those requirements have sunset provisions that end with the crisis and the federal grants, Haywood said: “I would vote for it because it’s the right thing to do and it’s an extraordinary situation.”
