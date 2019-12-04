Business 40 will get a different look in the vicinity of Broad Street soon as workers position the arches that will grace the new Green Street pedestrian bridge.

Unlike typical bridges that cross a freeway, the new Green Street bridge will be a suspension bridge flanked by two arches on each side.

Workers were scheduled to begin positioning the arches Wednesday night, officials said, with plans for work spanning four nights to get the arches in place. 

Work is taking place at night so it doesn't get interrupted by daytime construction on Business 40.

But that's not the end of the story, as it could take as long as three weeks to finish work putting in and adjusting the hangers that connect the arches to the deck of the bridge.

The bridge was designed by Donald McDonald, who also designed the twin arches over the intersection of U.S. 52 and Research Parkway.

