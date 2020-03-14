LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain will close for two weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The closure, which begins Sunday, means the park will prohibit public access, including from the main entrance gate and hiking trails.

“While we’re disappointed that we can’t provide the experience we normally offer to our guests, we’re trying to be socially responsible to help minimize the impact of the virus on our community,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature preserve.

During Grandfather Mountain’s closure, the park will maintain a level of staffing on site, including animal habitat keepers, maintenance administration and security, officials said.

