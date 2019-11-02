First Baptist graffiti

A few spots of graffiti could be seen Saturday on the front of First Baptist Church on Fifth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

The church is in the end stages of a multi-year construction project, and it appears someone climbed the scaffolding to spray paint three marks on the church. Workers had been in the process of removing the scaffolding.

A request for comment from First Baptist Pastor Emily Hull McGee about the apparent vandalism was not immediately returned Saturday afternoon. There was no one in the church offices Saturday evening.

The graffiti was first noticed on Facebook, where someone in the 500 W. 5th building took a picture of the church and posted about it.

“I’m so sad and angry about this,” the Facebook user wrote.

