Gov. Roy Cooper ordered Saturday all public schools in the state to close for at least two weeks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order to close comes hours after Wake County Schools and Johnston County Schools announced they would close starting Monday. A Wake County teacher is among the 23 known cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to various media outlets.
Prior to Saturday's announcement, all high school sports statewide had been canceled or postponed. Many school districts had canceled all extracurricular activities, such as proms or after school clubs.
In addition to closing schools, Cooper ordered all events with an expected attendance of more than 100 people canceled. Cooper had previously recommended those events be canceled, but is now requiring it through executive order.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education planned to meet Monday to discuss how best to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and possible procedures in the days ahead.
In the past week, the school announced its plan to provide students with mobile devices and, for those that need them, internet hotspots in the event that physical classes are canceled in favor of remote learning.
School leaders are working on finalizing plans to feed the approximately 30,000 students who qualify for free breakfast and lunch — oftentimes the only meals those students eat.
“These measures will also be tough on working parents and children who get their meals at school,” Cooper said.
The district has 39 schools where all students can get free breakfast and lunch because of income levels in their communities. During the summer and when emergencies close schools, the United States Department of Agriculture funds W-S/FCS to open those 39 schools in order to feed anyone in the community between the ages of 0 and 18.
