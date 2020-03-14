Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Saturday requiring all public schools in the state to close for at least two weeks beginning Monday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order to close came hours after Wake County Schools and Johnston County Schools announced they would close starting Monday. A Wake County teacher is among the 23 known cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to various media outlets.
"This is a decision that no one wanted to see happen, but it is a decision that is necessary for the health and safety of our educators and students," State Public Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson wrote in a tweet. "We will continue to notify you all with the latest news. Please stay safe and vigilant during this time."
Prior to Saturday's announcement, all high school sports statewide had been canceled or postponed. Many school districts had canceled all extracurricular activities, such as proms or after school clubs.
In addition to closing schools, Cooper ordered all events with an expected attendance of more than 100 people canceled. Cooper had previously recommended those events be canceled, but is now requiring it through executive order. The mass gathering ban does not impact restaurants, retail stores or shopping malls.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education planned to meet Monday to discuss how best to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and possible procedures in the days ahead.
On Sunday, WS/FCS will open an informational hotline, in both Spanish and English, for parents and students who have questions about the closure. The hotline will be available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and can be reached by dialing 336-661-3128.
In the past week, the school announced its plan to provide students with mobile devices and, for those that need them, internet hotspots in the event that physical classes are canceled in favor of online classes.
Students should be prepared for online learning to begin Thursday, according to WS/FCS spokesperson Brent Campbell. Families without computers or at-home internet connectivity should fill out the district's "eLearning Survey" on its website, www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us. On Monday school officials will provide further details about how to obtain loaner devices.
"It’s a wonderful thing that our children will be able to learn and still be the safe at the same time," Val Young, president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said. "We’re doing the best we can in a situation we’ve never had before. We’re just concerned with the safety of our staff and our students."
School leaders are working on finalizing plans to feed the approximately 30,000 students who qualify for free breakfast and lunch — oftentimes the only meals those students eat. Starting Tuesday, certain schools in Forsyth County will open their cafeterias for breakfast and lunch, and some buses will deliver meals along yet to be determined bus routes and stops. More information about the plan to feed students will be available Monday.
The district has 39 schools where all students can get free breakfast and lunch because of income levels in their communities. During the summer and when emergencies close schools, the United States Department of Agriculture funds WS/FCS to open those 39 schools in order to feed anyone in the community between the ages of 0 and 18.
"We’re always concerned about how our children will eat and the inconvenience to the parents," Young said. "The inconvenience does not outweigh how bad it could be if we don’t act."
On Saturday morning, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 23. Cooper said all known cases are a result of physical contact and there is no community spread, yet.
"I do think the fact that we've not had community spread in N.C. is a good thing; we want to slow down the spread of the infection," DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. "Social distancing, cleaning surfaces is slowing the spread. We will continue to watch the number of cases."
There are no new reported cases in Forsyth County, however there are outstanding tests in the state. In total, the State Laboratory of Public Health has tested 160 people for the new coronavirus as of Saturday morning, up from 101 people tested Friday. However, Cohen estimates more than 500 tests have been completed with the assistance of LabCorp, a private company.
The majority of cases remain in the Triangle area, with 11 cases in Wake County. Forsyth County — with two cases — remains the only county other than Wake county with more than one positive case. There are three news cases in three coastal counties as the virus is starting to spread throughout the state.
The state laboratory has enough supplies to test an additional 560 patients, according to DHHS.
"We were limited in the testing supplies that we need at the lab, and our team has been working night and day to increase testing," Cohen said. "Our testing capacity is coming up. There are supply chain issues, but we are increasing access."
On Friday night, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency, giving the city the ability to enact “a variety of different restrictions and/or prohibitions” as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve.
More importantly, the declaration makes the city eligible for federal and state emergency funds to help cope with the disease.
The declaration formally requests that "all residents, visitors, businesses and establishments within the city of Winston-Salem follow any and all directives and recommendations set forth by the North Carolina Governor’s Office, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health."
Forsyth County also declared a state of emergency.
The virus is likely to continue to spread from person to person, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has the potential to cause “widespread illness within the population of the city of Winston-Salem.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect until rescinded.
As the city and state continue to take precautionary actions to help slow the spread of disease, the nationwide total of COVID-19 cases continues to soar, with at least 1,694 cases reported Saturday — a 39% increase from Friday.
